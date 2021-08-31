Dr. Erika Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Jones, MD
Dr. Erika Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Cardiology Medical Group - Beverly Hills8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3496
Cedars-sinai Electrophysiology At Smidt Heart Institute127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A3600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable and professional.
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386929453
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
