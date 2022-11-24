Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston-Macananny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Johnston-Macananny works at
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility7607 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 445-9352
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only Shady Grove, but Dr. Johnston-MacAnanny specifically, completely changed our lives as we are now 27 weeks pregnant! The whole process of going to a fertility clinic after years of difficult days trying to conceive was overwhelming and scary until our first appointment. From the first consult and through the whole process, we felt supported, cared for, and like Dr. Johnston-MacAnanny was truly in our corner. She is patient with questions and concerns and was also a comic relief during certain topics which we loved since joking always makes hard situations feel a little easier! I can't recommend her enough if you are going to Shady Grove and if we decide to try for a 2nd child, we will be calling her!
About Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1548325871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
