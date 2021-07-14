Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Hsu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Ucla Neuropsych Institute & Hospital300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9989
Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 825-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hsu is very caring doctor. She respects family members and involve them in the plan of care. When my son was not doing well, she coordinated his admission and even waited for his arrival in the ER. I only wish we found her sooner! Thank you Dr Hsu and wishing you more success. You will make a big difference in the lives of people who are unfairly struggling mentally!
About Dr. Erika Hsu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801390810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
