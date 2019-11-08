Overview

Dr. Erika Hoyos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Hoyos works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.