Dr. Erika Hoyos, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Hoyos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
St Jude Knott Endoscopy Center1839 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-7000
Martin Medical Group509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 303, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing, compassionate Dr. She took care of my husband when he was at Martin South with an emergency. She quickly diagnosed the problem and offered the best course of treatment for us. Dr Madrigal will be our GI doctor now and in the future.
About Dr. Erika Hoyos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033323092
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Hoyos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoyos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoyos has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyos.
