Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Gentry, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Gentry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Gentry works at
Locations
Affinity Family Medicine17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 380, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 238-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erika Gentry, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639259989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
