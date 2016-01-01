Overview

Dr. Erika Gehrie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Gehrie works at Preferred Health Partners in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.