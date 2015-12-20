Overview

Dr. Erika Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Garza works at WellMed at South San in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.