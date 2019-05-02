Dr. Erika Escobedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Escobedo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Escobedo was absolutely great. My 13 year daughter seen her today, and she made my daughter feel very comfortable. She was quick and to the point without making you feel like she was rushing the appointment. She was supportive of the choice that my daughter and I decided and shared her thoughts on it, yet was not insistent or pushy. We were 5 min. late due to parking, and we were still seen immediately, and for the 1st visit, out within 30 min., with shots and all. Great doctor. Thank you Dr. Escobedo.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center Residency
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center Internship
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Escobedo speaks Spanish.
