Dr. Erika Drazan, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Drazan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Drazan works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2916
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She truly cares for her patients and gives them her valuable time generously.
About Dr. Erika Drazan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
