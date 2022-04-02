Dr. Concepcion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Concepcion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Concepcion, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Branch, NJ.
Locations
1
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Monmouth Medical Center75 N Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Concepcion for a number of year. She has guided me during the most difficult periods of my life . Her psychiatric expertise along with her kind and caring nature has help me manage my mental health. Finding the right psychiatrist is not easy , I consider myself fortunate to be under her care . If I had to choose one word for Dr. Concepcion it would be Outstanding !
About Dr. Erika Concepcion, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477844660
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
