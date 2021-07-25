Dr. Erika Chico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Chico, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Chico, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Dr. Chico works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Bristol15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 314-6818
-
2
Insight Psychotherapy Services LLC61 Bradley St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-8021
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chico?
I just felt very comfortable with dr.chico because she really listened to me. She's patient and does her best to get you to the right specialist.. I highly recommend
About Dr. Erika Chico, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700308640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chico accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chico. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.