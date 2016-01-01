Overview

Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Brutsaert works at Wmchealth Advanced Physician Services - Endocrinology and Metabolism - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.