Overview

Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Brinkmann works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.