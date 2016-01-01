Dr. Call accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erika Call, MD
Dr. Erika Call, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-9080
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Critical Care Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
