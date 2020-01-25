See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Erika Blanton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (84)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Blanton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Falische Wilhelms and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Blanton works at OB/GYN Specialists of Richmond in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN Specialists of Richmond
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 330, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 673-8791
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Dr. Blanton was recommended by another ob/gyn in 1976 when I told him I wanted to deliver my baby via natural childbirth. Over the past 40+ years I have trusted her as much as I would a friend. She’s one of a kind, & I’m so blessed to have had her presence at the most important moments of my life.
    Bonnie Smith — Jan 25, 2020
    About Dr. Erika Blanton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1174579296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Kreiskrankenhaus
    Medical Education
    • West Falische Wilhelms
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Blanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanton works at OB/GYN Specialists of Richmond in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Blanton’s profile.

    Dr. Blanton has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

