Dr. Erika Blank, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Blank, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Blank works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West
    1113 Park West Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Very professional, knowledgeable, listens to concerns, prescribes treatment in timely manner, answers questions submitted by patient portal and even has followed up with personal calls after hours--always there for me.
    — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Erika Blank, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Female
    • 1659361756
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blank works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Blank’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

