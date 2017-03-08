Overview

Dr. Erik Zuckerberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Zuckerberg works at Orion Family Physicians in Lake Orion, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.