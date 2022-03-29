Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Zimmermann Podiatry1208 W Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 435-7849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I described my symptoms & Pain and was squeezed in the next AM very early.Friendly & competent office staff. I required an x ray and an Incision& drainage by the Doctor.who was caring gentle & professional...very thorough. I am on the path to recovery.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538256334
- Cedars Medical Center Miami, Fl
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zimmermann speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
