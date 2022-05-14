Dr. Erik Zeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Zeger, MD
Dr. Erik Zeger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Lankenau Medical Center, 100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Zeger is easy to talk to listens and guides you through your trouble times He is what I hoped to find in my doctor. George Harlan. May 12 2022
- University of North Carolina
- Hahnemann Medical College
Dr. Zeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeger works at
Dr. Zeger has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.