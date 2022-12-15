Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachwieja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Garden State Orthopaedic Assoc. PA28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kreiner Pediatric Dental LLC22 Madison Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 556-0006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit everyone happy and helpful
About Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hip and Knee Reconstruction, Rothman Institute, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Miami University Oxford Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachwieja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachwieja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachwieja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachwieja speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachwieja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachwieja.
