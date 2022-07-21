See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Erik Wilson, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erik Wilson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at UT Physicians Surgery in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (UTMIST) - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S Ste 200-E, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Erik Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1881624237
    • 1881624237
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Tx A&M
    Residency
    Internship
    Tx A&M
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at UT Physicians Surgery in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

