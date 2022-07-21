Dr. Erik Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Wilson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (UTMIST) - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200-E, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 379-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Wilson for 4.5 years. I have a complicated digestive/hernia history and he rises to the challenge.
About Dr. Erik Wilson, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881624237
Education & Certifications
- Tx A&amp;amp;M
- Tx A&amp;amp;M
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.