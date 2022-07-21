Overview

Dr. Erik Wilson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at UT Physicians Surgery in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.