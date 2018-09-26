Overview

Dr. Erik Weise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Iowa Hospitals/clinics



Dr. Weise works at Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.