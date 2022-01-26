Dr. Erik Voogd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voogd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Voogd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Voogd, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Voogd works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Pain Center4121 Shrestha Dr, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 686-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voogd?
Dr Voogd is a skilled and compassionate physician. He always takes time to ask pertinent and meaningful questions and a thorough exam. I have had terrific results with Dr. voogd when other Doctors have ran out of ideas.
About Dr. Erik Voogd, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679552228
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- National Naval Medical Center
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- University of Arizona
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voogd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voogd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voogd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voogd works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Voogd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voogd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voogd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voogd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.