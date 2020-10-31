Overview

Dr. Erik Veum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Veum works at M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.