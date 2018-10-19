Dr. Torgerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Torgerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Torgerson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Torgerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Urology1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torgerson?
I’ve been to Virginia Mason and Polyclinic urologists. Dr. Torgerson is superior in all respects. He listens better, connects the dots, comes up with better solutions. No malpractice or refusal to treat sexual function issues like his sub-par competitors. Couldn’t be happier. He also performs delicate procedures himself, rather than delegating to women in their early 20s who actually draw blood by damaging the urethra. That’s Virginia Mason. Only one choice: Erik Torgerson.
About Dr. Erik Torgerson, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972554277
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torgerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torgerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torgerson works at
Dr. Torgerson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torgerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Torgerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torgerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torgerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torgerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.