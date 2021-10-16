Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Stark, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My total knee replacement surgery and follow up care with Dr. Stark, his PA Renee, & medical assistant Sulee (spelling ?) were phenomenal! I can now lead the life I’ve always dreamed of, instead of the alternative of constant pain & lack of movement. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr. Stark.
About Dr. Erik Stark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376669572
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
