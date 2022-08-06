Dr. Erik Soine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Soine, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Soine, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Soine works at
Locations
-
1
Office1441 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PPO Plus
- State Farm
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soine?
Dr. Soine provided superior care to my elderly mom. He was compassionate, listened to our concerns, explained options, and provided the necessary care. His staff is professional and courteous. I highly recommend Dr Soine.
About Dr. Erik Soine, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447410550
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Soine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Soine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soine works at
Dr. Soine has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Soine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.