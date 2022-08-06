Overview

Dr. Erik Soine, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soine works at Soine Dermatology and Aesthetics in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.