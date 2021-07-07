Dr. Erik Sirulnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirulnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Sirulnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Sirulnick, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Cardiology Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 377-5145Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Cardiology Associates3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 512, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 378-9694
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Very thorough & explained Watchman procedure
About Dr. Erik Sirulnick, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1467408005
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Montefiore Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
