Dr. Erik Shultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Shultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Texas Children's Hospital6651 Main St Ste F760, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 335-0335
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had a very complicated and dramatic pregnancy. He kept a very close eye on me and the baby at all times, took every precaution and my kiddo just turned 10! Extremely professional, caring and went above & beyond. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shultz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.
