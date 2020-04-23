Dr. Schten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Schten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Schten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Schten works at
Marin Community Clinic6100 Redwood Blvd, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 448-1500
Joseph H. Greenberg Ltd. A Medical Corp.750 Las Gallinas Ave Ste 205, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (415) 472-3903
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Novato Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schnten not only listens well, he also explains what needs to be done very well. He also allows time for patient to fully ask questions before giving a full and comprehensive answers. During the procedure I had, he was very focused on the procedure and at the same time let me know what was happening and how long it would take. I recommend him most highly and would not consider going to any one else for the next procedures my condition calls for.
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558461103
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Schten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schten works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.