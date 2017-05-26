Overview

Dr. Erik Sather, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Proctor, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Sather works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.