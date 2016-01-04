Dr. Erik Ritch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Ritch, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Ritch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Ritch works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Ocupational Medical Partners Inc.3910 S Carefree Cir Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 457-6001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritch?
My husband and I went to Urgent Care, Mayodan today and saw Dr. Ritch. We both had the same problem with sinuses and cold. Of course, we had a long wait, but everyone was very nice and apologetic for the wait. Dr. Ritch was very thorough with his examination and concerns. We both were very pleased with him. He is very young, but his abilities seem to be as good as any more experienced doctor. We liked him and would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Erik Ritch, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154632743
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.