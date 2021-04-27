Overview

Dr. Erik Richardson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson works at South Meridian Urgent Care in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.