Overview

Dr. Erik Rahimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.



Dr. Rahimi works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic, Lakeway, TX in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.