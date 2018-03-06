Dr. Erik Pioro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pioro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Pioro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Pioro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Neuromuscular Ctr, Dept of Neurology, S909500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-2988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Piero is the first Dr. who spent more time with me than any other doctor when I was first diagnosed with my disorder. He always encourages me to ask questions I may have about anything medical that may interfere with the medicine and or treatments that I receive. He keeps me up-to-date with new treatments that may slow the progression of my illness. He is always willing to try something that I suggest as long as it doesn’t hurt me in anyway. I wish that he was my primary care physician too
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Cleveland Clin
- Mni/McGill U
- Western Ont U Hosp
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine
