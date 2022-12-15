Dr. Erik Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Peterson, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera Flandreau Hospital, Freeman Regional Health Services, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
1
Erik D.Peterson, MD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 318-7763Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Erik D.Peterson, MD510 E 8th St, Freeman, SD 57029 Directions (605) 318-7912Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Erik D.Peterson, MD1101 Broadway Ave Ste 106, Yankton, SD 57078 Directions (605) 318-7911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Erik D.Peterson, MDCentral Towers Building 172 St # 4, Huron, SD 57350 Directions (888) 523-8851
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Flandreau Hospital
- Freeman Regional Health Services
- Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sanford Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- USI Affinity
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson was very friendly. His explanations were easy to understand and I came away with a great treatment plan.
About Dr. Erik Peterson, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437123320
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
