Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Petersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Petersen, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Skin Surgery Center of Houston PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 640, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 984-0010
Katy Dermatology24612 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 984-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very comfortable with diagnosis and suggested procedure
About Dr. Erik Petersen, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1043621048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.