Dr. Erik Pasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Pasin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Pasin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Pasin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Belinda M Peralta MD24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 15B, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 768-6711
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasin?
Dr Erik Pasin is a great doctor, knowledgeable, sensitive and informative. Using the latest medical technology, the Alma Duo treatment which is available in his office, he was able to treat and correct my health condition. The results of that treatment were excellent and I am extremely happy with the way things have progressed. I am very grateful to Dr Pasin and his excellent staff.
About Dr. Erik Pasin, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134388325
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasin works at
Dr. Pasin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.