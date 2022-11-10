Dr. Erik Ostler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Ostler, MD
Dr. Erik Ostler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University|Glaucoma fellowship- University Hospital Case Western Reserve|University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University
Jorge A Martinez, MD - Private Practice1615 12th Ave Rd Ste B, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 668-3351
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
Dr Ostler was excellent in removing both eyes of cataracts. He is very professional and knowledgeable. All followup visits and eye exams have been very good.
- English
- Case Western Reserve University|Glaucoma fellowship- University Hospital Case Western Reserve|University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University
- St Louis University Eye Institute|St. Louis University Eye Institute|St. Louis University School Of Medicine Program
- St Luke's Hospital Program|St Lukes Hospital - St Louis Regional Medical Center|St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield Missouri|St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, Missouri
