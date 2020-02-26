Dr. Erik Olson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Olson, DO
Dr. Erik Olson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Rehabilitation Medicine Associates3801 University Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5127
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr Olson helped me with a hip issue. He is proactive and open to alternative medicine.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144454968
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
