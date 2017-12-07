Dr. Erik Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Dr. Novak works at
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
- Valley Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Dr Novak performed a complicated surgery on my left leg due to a slip and fall that resulted in 2 breakages on my tibula and fibula. Surgery took about 2 hours and he did an excellent job on my leg, and though I'm at the beginning of my recovery, the prognosis is very good for a return to normal in about 12 weeks time. He answered all of my wife's and my questions in detail and made sure I was at ease for the surgery and post op. I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174648703
- University of Washington
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
