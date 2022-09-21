Overview

Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Nilssen works at Andrews Institute Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.