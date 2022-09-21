Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 210, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8666
Nilssen Orthopedics PA825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 435-4800
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently had the pleasure of going to Dr. Nilssen's practice to get a second opinion. My original doctor recommended removing a broken sesamoid bone. I was so glad to hear that Dr. Nilssen could do a debridement instead and that removing the bone was not necessary. Everything went smoothly. I'm 1.5 weeks post opp and have been walking in a boot since immediately after. His practice is extremely clean, his staff are all knowledgable and kind, and he has a great bedside manner. I highly recommend his practice!
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457579435
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Auburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
