Dr. Erik Miles, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erik Miles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Miles works at North Charlotte Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Charlotte Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 104, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Burn Care Services
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Cosmetic Conditions
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Labial Hypertrophy
Large Breasts
Lash Enhancer
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Restylane® Injections
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Third-Degree Burns
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2021
    Dr. Miles and his staff are incredible. I knew from the moment I called to book my consultation (and I had 5 consultations lined up!), I would go with him. His staff spent over 20 minutes on the phone with me answering all my questions and giving me more information that I even asked for! Dr. Miles is extremely knowledge and stays up to date with all medical procedures. He completed my breast augmentation and mastopexy, and throughout the process I had virtually no pain! He has a great, positive attitude and his smile makes you feel at ease. Dr. Miles and his staff are hands down, 100%, the way to go!
    Erin — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Erik Miles, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962422444
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Medical Center
    • Methodist Hospital
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Southern Methodist University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles works at North Charlotte Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Miles’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

