Dr. Erik Lough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Lough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St Davids Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lough works at
Locations
Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin505 Louis Henna Blvd Ste 220, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 503-4955
Central Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4143
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St Davids Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lough called me before and after my son's surgery to explain everything!
About Dr. Erik Lough, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215110440
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lough has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lough speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lough, there are benefits to both methods.