See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Lilja works at Dr. Erik Lilja DPM, Dr Afoot in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Afoot Mobile Sports Medicine Podiatry
    1348 NE 62nd St, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lilja?

Dec 15, 2021
Dr Lilja is not only at the top of his field, but he is also a great listener and extraordinarily compassionate. I've been to 6 other podiatrists in the area and he is by far the best I've been able to find.
Anony — Dec 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lilja to family and friends

Dr. Lilja's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lilja

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM.

About Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831297928
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwest Podiatric Surgical Residency Program, Seattle, Wa
Residency
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lilja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lilja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lilja works at Dr. Erik Lilja DPM, Dr Afoot in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lilja’s profile.

Dr. Lilja has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.