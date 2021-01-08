Overview

Dr. Erik Larsen, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Larsen works at BAYSIDE ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.