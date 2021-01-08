Dr. Erik Larsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Larsen, DO
Overview
Dr. Erik Larsen, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine LLC780 Route 37 W Ste 330, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 966-6317
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother saw another orthopedist and that was a mistake. Dr. Larsen is so nice and really helped my mother. She had the surgery she was putting off as she was afraid but we both trusted Dr. Larsen and Iris was so patient with my Mom's questions. I would recommend Dr. Larsen to anyone.
About Dr. Erik Larsen, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
