Overview

Dr. Erik Kokkonen, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Kokkonen works at Dermatology Clinic in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.