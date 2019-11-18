Dr. Erik Kissel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Kissel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Kissel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their residency with Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Kissel works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Warren29433 RYAN RD, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 574-0500Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Livonia15873 Middlebelt Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48154 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fisher Building3011 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 874-3232
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan43200 Dequindre Rd Ste 102, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 997-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the surgery that Dr. Kissel had to do with the big toe joint on my right foot. Everything worked out very well. He is very good about explaining what needs to be done. I can trust both of my feet to his care.
About Dr. Erik Kissel, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.
