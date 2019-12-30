Dr. Erik Kerekes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerekes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Kerekes, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Kerekes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kerekes works at
Locations
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 598-1311
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates7677 Center Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 379-1436
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has been going to Dr. Kerekes for years and she referred him to me. Dr. Kerekes always takes to time to listen and has helped aid my gut back to health after severe gastritis. Excellent Gastroenterologist. Thank you Dr. Kerekes.
About Dr. Erik Kerekes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871679340
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- University of California Santa Barbara
Dr. Kerekes works at
