Dr. Erik Johnson, MD
Dr. Erik Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Kids Plus Pediatric Dentistry1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 216, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-7550
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent doctor. Always takes time to elicit questions, to address concerns, and to educate. Up to date and very knowledgeable, and takes the time to assess problems thoughtfully. This is based on 11 years of our children receiving care in his office. Would highly recommend.
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
